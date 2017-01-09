Golden Globes “Hidden Fences” Mistake

Social media is in outrage after Jenna Bush Hager, NBC News correspondent and daughter of President George Bush, accidentally intertwined movies ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Fences’. Two completely different films with a star-studded African American cast. While interviewing Pharrell on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last night, Bush Hager asked Pharrell about being nominated for “Hidden Fences” however the movie is called ‘Hidden Figures’ which grossed $22.8M in theaters.

Jenna Bush Hager has since apologized for the mix-up today on NBC saying, “It was a mistake, because y’all know I am not perfect.” Also actors from the movies have tweeted out their acceptance of her apology. Hopefully this will mend the fences with fans who are going off on Jenna Bush Hager on social media.

WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

Do you think her apology was sincere?