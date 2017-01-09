Drake Owned Summer Sixteen and The Numbers Don’t Lie

Early in the year of 2016 Drake dropped a single titled “Summer Sixteen”; on that single he states that he was basically going to take over hiphop the summer of 2016. Well Drake did just that releasing his fourth studio album “Views” and teaming up with future for the “Summer Sixteen Tour”. The two dropped a joint mixtape “What a time to be alive” the summer of 2015 so they had plenty of material to perform. With Drake arguably being the biggest rapper and Future seeming to be the hottest trap rapper the summer sixteen tour was set to do major numbers. Now that the United States portion is over its safe to say the tour was epic bringing in $84.3 million in just 54 shows. That amount makes the Summer Sixteen tour highest grossing hiphop tour ever beating Jay Z and Kanye West “Watch the Throne” tour. Check the list of the highest grossing tours ever by clicking here.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid