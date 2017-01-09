Donald Glover Thanks The Migos

Donald Glover former writer for the television show “30Rock” and now creator/writer for the television show “Atlanta”, won multiple awards at the Golden Globe Awards. He won for best actor in a comedy tv series and the show itself won for best comedy tv series. During his acceptance speech he gave thanks to the Migos who made a cameo in the television series. Glover however made it clear that he wasn’t thanking them for being apart of the show but for making their hit single “Bad and Boujee”. He also went on to call the rap trio The Beatles of this generation. Donald GLover isn’t a stranger to hip hop as he goes by the alias Childish Gambino where he’s released multiple mixtapes and albums that received high praise.Check out his speech and other videos below.

Donald probably had them run this back 10x at the after party last night (h/t @ibraake) pic.twitter.com/rM4HUaO7mz — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 9, 2017

Jake Gyllenhaal tmrw morning after he Googles "Bad and Boujee" #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZHhgeRrjel — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 9, 2017

Donald Glover answers why he decided to give Migos a shoutout #atlantafx #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/A5VcF3UFm9 — GYALCAST (@GYALCAST) January 9, 2017

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid