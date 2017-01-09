Chris Brown Banned For Life!

Chris Brown’s tempter continues to get the best of him. Over the weekend, the singer was banned from over 100 Life Time Athletic fitness clubs for life after he allegedly went off on a manager. While playing basketball with his crew at a New York location, a manager asked them to leave because he was playing loud music and shouting insults. When told to leave Brown reportedly went ballistic and spit at the door on the way out. Apparently Chris Brown is still frustrated from the drama with Soulja Boy and can’t wait to take his aggression out. Now that the celebrity fight is official happening, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are both training for the fight. In Chris Brown’s corner, one of the top boxers, Mike Tyson, has agreed to train him. Check out this video of Mike Tyson agreeing to train Brown…

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Do you think Mike Tyson will be a good trainer for Brown?