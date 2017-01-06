Birdman Green Lights ‘Tha Carter V’

Birdman and Lil’ Wayne might have settled the beef and left the drama in the past. In a recent interview with Beats 1 radio, Birdman talked about moving forward with Lil’ Wayne and releasing the Tha Carter V. No release date was given, however Birdman said, “it’s definitely coming out.” Lil’ Wayne also posted a picture on Facebook, Tuesday, captioning it “CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money. ” This isn’t the first time the father and son duo claim to have made up, but hopefully it’s for real this time. Check below to hear the interview snippet…

Do you think Birdman and Lil’ Wayne squash the beef?