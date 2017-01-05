Tory Lanez Drops Two New Mixtapes!

Tory Lanez enters 2017 with two new mixtapes: the first one called The New Toronto 2 which focuses on his rapping skill and the second mixtape, Chixtape 4 providing more of an R&B feel. Both mixtapes are continuation pieces to the two mixtapes he dropped around the same time in 2015. Chixtape 4 samples a lot of classic music from the past, while The New Toronto 2 mixtape includes huge features by Rick Ross, ASAP Ferg and more. Lanez wants both of his talents to be notice, but separately. Check out both mixtapes below…

Shhh… its on the way pic.twitter.com/YPYJ4D8uws — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) January 1, 2017

What do you think of Tory Lanez new mixtapes?