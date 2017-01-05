Tiny Allegedly Wants Half of EVERYTHING in Divorce To Rapper T.I.

Over the years, we’ve fallen in love with the Family Hustle Gang in full. We’ve literally watched this family and union grow, love, learn, and withstand hardships before our eyes on VH1. Some would even call this family and couple, relationship goals. This family was always full of excitement, pranks, and surprises, and they managed to capture our hearts once again when they introduced their new baby girl Heiress, to the world. However, its no secret that their relationship has been on thin ice after a few incidents over the past couple of years, including allegations of misconduct with Floyd Mayweather. From the outside looking in this family embodied resilience though, and we thrived off of it. Sadly, it finally seems that the bridge is out over these troubled waters! We didn’t expect possible divorce to be in the plan for these two.



From the looks of Tiny’s (Tameka Harris) instagram post, she’s not letting the possible end of her tumultuous marriage keep her down. Instead, it seems to be leverage for her next blessing in 2017.

Sources say that Tiny has decided to move forward with the motion for divorce from her husband of 6.5 years, rapper T.I. As it should be, a man protects his home however, T.I.’s attempts at salvaging his marriage have failed. Tiny allegedly requested a March hearing to discuss details regarding child support, custody, visitation rights, and temporary alimony. We told you this issue is serious and matters get worse!

Supposedly, Tiny said that she’s entitled to half of everything so, she’s taking it! Sources say she requested T.I. to make a full accounting of their money (including retirement funds), property, cars, and investments. Yeah, sounds like she’s taking him to the cleaners! T.I. reportedly has until the end of the week to officially respond to her divorce petition or he’ll risk the judge granting default judgment against him.

A photo posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:21pm PST



Rapper T.I. recently posted this meme to his instagram page @troubleman31, along with pictures of him and his boys captioned using hashtags, “#USorElse” & “#ItsaLifestyle,” in 2017. It seems like the well renowned rapper isn’t going to discuss details regarding the divorce; instead, he’ll focus on his happiness. Well, we can’t be mad about that.

As much as we would like to keep the family hustle gang all together, ultimately they know the best decision for themselves. What do you think? How do you feel? Should they work through their marital issues or call it quits? Let us know in the comments.

