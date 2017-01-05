Nicki Minaj Confirms Break-up With Meek Mill

It has been a lot of speculation that Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj broke up over the holidays because both Nicki and Meek performed in Miami for New Year’s Eve. However, they decided not to bring the New Year in together. Nicki Minaj put an end to the speculation after tweeting about being a single woman again. I’m sure her DM’s were full before, but after this tweet they might malfunction. Could this be another year of L’s for Meek Mill or could this be beneficial?

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u???? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

#PressPlay: #MeekMill last night on his Instagram story A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:01am PST

The race to Nicki’s side has started celebs from Lil’Duval to Soulja Boy are trying to get the attention of Nicki.

I love you @nickiminaj ????❤ A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:49am PST

