The Movement WILL be Televised: African Americans are Dominating the Media!

2016 was a great year for the African American community to say the least! African Americans dominated the media by mastering their crafts! The music has definitely kept us turned up to the max! Rising artists emerged and took over the scene such as Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Dreezy, and Bryson Tiller to name a few! We also can’t forget to mention hit droppers either such as J.Cole, Beyonce’, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, and so on. Some of these artists left the taste of lemonade in your mouth while spitting that real; so real only certain eyes and ears could handle! Yes 2016 was spicy if we say so ourselves!

Speaking of spice regarding cinematics, the prestigious Steve Harvey, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Ava DuVernay, captured our hearts early on and managed to maintain them. Most would say they have become role models for millenials; thus, giving them a sense of hope that dreams can evolve into reality with hard work, dedication, and perseverance through life’s inevitable obstacles. In fact, a few other elites such as Viola Davis and Denzel Washington ended 2016 with a reflective, raw, and real movie entitled Fences that encompass all qualities and concepts aforementioned. What a great way to enhance our minds on various aspects of life! Although this group of iconic elites are highly publicized, they had to make way for more, and even new African American rising stars!

Moving forward, we can’t forget about all of the shows that have kept us on the edge of our seats begging for more such as Power, Scandal, How to get Away with Murder, Being Mary Jane, Empire, Black-Ish, The Have and Have Nots, and the list continues. These shows have warmed our hearts and by the looks of the ratings, they are here to stay! There were also newcomers that have attracted our attention as we await for their seasons to return such as Atlanta, Greenleaf, Insecure, Queen Sugar, and Luke Cage! Yeah it’s no secret, African Americans are causing a huge stir in the business! All of the loyal watchers will be tuned in for next go round, and if you haven’t seen at least one of these shows, make some time to binge!

Now, let’s discuss this Black Girl Magic and Black Power we’ve been continuously appraising! In the world of athletics, once again black people dominated the media by breaking barriers and winning medals in the 2016 Olympics. The list reads as such: Simone Manuel, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Daryl Homer, Carmelo Anthony, Rafaela Siva, Almaz Ayana, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Usain Bolt, Dalilah Muhammad, Allyson Felix, Claressa Shields, Michelle Carter, Elaine Thompson, Kristi Castlin, Brianna Rollins, and Nia Ali! Oh, and yes, we listed all of these winners because they deserve recognition!

Last but not least, we have to give recognition to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle for leaving the White House with a new concept of what presidency looks like! The most appreciated observation of their leadership style had to be regal meets down to earth. They truly embodied and conveyed humanistic qualities such as fitting behavior for any occasion, all the while exhibiting inspirational black love. From commencement speeches delivered at hbcu’s such as Howard University, down to the festive activities during holiday seasons that were opened to the public have left not only this nation with a new perspective, but African Americans as well regarding their own community. Now this what a real power couple looks like, hence relationship goals! They will be truly missed. All of these amazing people have displayed just how tangible our goals can become with unity, sacrifice, hard work, holding dear to our true selves while maintaining flexibility, giving hope and opportunity by being role models, and continuously striving for excellence. They are not perfect nor do they try to be, and that concept seems most key. If you have dreams, turn them into goals and follow your heart. Why not benefit from your gift you offer the world?

Published by Intern Jessica Vales