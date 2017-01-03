Is Drake and JLo’s Relationship A Fraud?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines over the past few weeks in regard to their dating rumors. The rumors started when JLo attended a Drake concert and in return Drake attended a JLo concert. The two added fuel to the flame a few days after Christmas as they posted a pretty cozy picture to Instagram. More recently a video was released where the two seemed to be at a prom themed event and they shared a kiss. However playing in the background was an unreleased song featuring vocals from the two. This caused many to believe their entire relationship a publicity stunt, tell us what you think.

