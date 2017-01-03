Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy over Karrueche??!!

Get this! Allegedly, things got heated this morning between artists Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, over an old flame, Karrueche! The model posted this picture below that caught the public’s attention, including Soulja Boy.

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:33pm PST



Photo Credit: The Shade Room

According to Soulja Boy, his flirty comment did not resonate well with Chris Brown. Allegedly, singer/ songwriter Chris, contacted him privately with his gripe. Soulja Boy then publicly retaliated via social media by responding provocatively in a hostile manner. Briefly after, according to Chris , Soulja Boy tried to make amends privately with him, but he was not having it! He screenshotted the conversation and captioned it NO NO NO!

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:11am PST



Photo Credit: The Shade Room

This led to an ongoing argument via social media between the two artists. Verbal blows ricocheted continuously back and forth on videos; This led Chris Brown to angrily suggest the two take the gripe to the ring and box it out like men, while allowing the proceeds to be donated to charity. In the midst of all this drama, Karrueche decided to voice her opinion via social media as well, ya know, since the issue initially regarded her.

A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:31am PST

This whole dispute was too graphic for us to share; so, check it out for yourselves via instagram on their personal pages @chrisbrownofficial and @souljaboy. Should this dispute be taken the boxing ring? Is it really that deep? How do you feel about Karrueche’s response? Let us know in the comments!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales