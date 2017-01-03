Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headline Coachella 2017

Rumors have been going around about who would be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2017. The line up was officially announced via late this morning, and the headliners set to perform is going to be Radiohead, Beyonce, and Kendrick Lamar. The event is set to take place April 14th-16th, and also April 21st-23rd. Other artist are set to perform as well, Travis Scott, Future, Tory Lanez, Schoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert and Lorde just to throw a few names out there. The Event will take place in Indio, Californina. Check out this tweet from the Offical Coachella page below