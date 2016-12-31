WhatsHotRod Dec. 31 Happy New Year



Before we close 2016 let me give y’all my last list of the year. First off I want to thank everyone that been checking out #WhatsHotRod & all the new music that I been trying to expose you all too. I will continue this in 2017, along with interviews of new artist. Take a listen to this list a few artist I feel gone make some noise next year Dave East, Amir Obe, J Pro, Murda Beatz (Producer), Pressa, PnB Rock. And looking forward to new music from your favorites Chicagos on King Louie, Famous Dex, Big Sean, & Future.