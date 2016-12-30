Drake and JLo Caught Sharing A Kiss [Video]

Could this be a real relationship or all for publicity? It’s still undetermined. After the picture the two posted on Instagram of them cuddled up, a video of Drake and Jennifer Lopez a.k.a Dralo surfaced early this morning. The video was them dancing at what looks to be a prom, themed Winter Wonderland. The two were dancing and shared a kiss on stage with new music by them playing in the background. It looks more like a music video for a new song, more than a romantic date. Check out the video below…

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:21am PST

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Do you think this is real or all for publicity?