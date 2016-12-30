Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Turn Up The Heat!

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were seen having a lot of fun together on stage yesterday. The couple were performing together in Hawaii and decided to give the fans a little PDA. While performing the song “Feelin On Yo Booty” by R.Kelly, Big Sean was feeling all on Jhene Aiko’s booty. Aiko, who is still going through a divorce, isn’t going to let that stop her relationship with Big Sean. Check out the video…

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean seem to be really happy, which can make for some good music. Big Sean discussed what inspired his new album “I Decided” set to release February 3rd in a recent interview with Entertainment weekly. Sean said,”I was just at this Motown exhibit with Berry Gordy with my mom. He was talking about Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder and how one of the things they did was inspire people. They inspired people to have a good time, to do better.”

