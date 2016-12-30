10 of the Hottest Hip Hop Artist of 2016!

2016 has been a roller coaster of a year, especially in the rap and hip hop game. From Kanye West meeting with Donald Trump to Lil Yatchy and his new “unique” hair due, 2016 has been full of Laughs, Surprises, and more. Now that we are preparing for 2017, find out who made it into our winners circle of 2016!

10. Lil Yatchy



Guys. I’m in an ad for @Sprite! I’m not going to tell you to watch it but I’ll ask you – WANNA WATCH MY COOL #SPRITEAD? #WannaSprite pic.twitter.com/VeVgwxNt4k — lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) October 12, 2016



Lil Yatchy has had a pretty entertaining year. Being placed in XXL’s 2016 Freshman class was only the beginning for “King Yatchy”.Even though people doubted his talents, Yatchy didn’t let it stop his flow. Weather it be Sprite commercials with Lebron James or Beefs with DJs or Other rappers, this year was Lit for lil yatchy and with a upcoming album on the way seems like he’s setting up for 2017 to be a success as well.

9. Desiigner

T A P E LONDON ????????????????????GRAMMY PARTY ????↖️↖️???????????????????????????????????????????????? A video posted by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

#BTS #CAMPAIGN #TEAMADIDAS #CHAMPSSPORTS????????????✔️????@adidas X @champssports ???????? A video posted by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner) on Nov 10, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

#Genius X #ZombieWalk #AdamsFamilyRemix ???????????????????????????? @genius @robmarkman ???????????????? A video posted by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner) on Nov 1, 2016 at 11:50am PDT



2016 has been a good year for the young rapper from New York. With also being apart of XXL’s Freshman Class of 2016, Desiigner hasn’t let up on his hilarious antics and his huge since of humor. Desiigner stormed fans play list with his hit song “Panda” and has done everything this year from performing at award shows, to hosting charity events to even being nominated for a Grammy for 2017.

8. Rae Scremmurd

Go download black Beatles ???????????????? shoutout to the good people of the world #SremmLife #Eardrummers A photo posted by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on Dec 5, 2016 at 1:28pm PST



This year has been treating the young duo fairly good. With the release of their hit single “Black Beatles” came a movement like no other. Rae Scremmurd took the fans houses by storm with the “Mannequin challenge” which went down as on of the hottest moments of 2016. With their new album “Sremmlife2” being released this year as well and earning positive reviews, we can say they are getting off to a good new year.

7. Future





Future has been the overall music godfather of 2016. From dropping his hit mixtape “Purple Reign”, fire album “EVOL” and being apart of many hit singles of 2016 future doesn’t seem to have the desire to stop anytime soon.

6. Kanye West



Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/fxLFQQWJG7

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 27, 2016



Kanye West has had one rocky 2016. He has been at all time highs with teasing music videos to selling out the Saint Pablo tour or releasing one of the biggest albums of the year “The Life Of Pablo”, Kanye has been the man with the plan. Recently Kanye was reported having a business with the future president himself Donald Trump. Although Kanye has had a lot of downs as well he still seems to find a way to put his name in the spotlight.

5.Kendrick Lamar

hood politics. A photo posted by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Jan 11, 2016 at 7:53pm PST



Kendrick Lamar hasn’t been the most noticed rapper of 2016, but he is still making his presence know. With the release of his compilation album “untitled unmastered” and still being voted one of the best rappers ever, Kendrick is still at the top of his game. Earlier this year Kendrick Earned a spot when he met with the President Barack Obama.

4. Gucci Mane

Everybody Looking !!!! @laflare1017 A video posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jul 21, 2016 at 8:17pm PDT



Gucci Mane Probably has had the biggest “glow up” of 2016. Gucci Mane was released from prison late this year and it seems it’s been nothing but power moves for Gucci. With the release of his Mix tape in December “The Return of East Atlanta Santa, Being apart of some of the hottest songs of the year like “Black Beatles” and and also getting engaged to his fiance Keyshia Ka’oir, Gucci is going in the right direction for 2017.

3. Drake





He said all summer 16, but Drake has made the entire 2016 worth being apart of. From his sell out all Summer 16 tour with future, doing hilarious commercials for apple music, or dropping a hot new album “VIEWS” Drake is still winning. Even now dropping a stunning photo of him and Jennifer Lopez looking nice a cuddled up. Drake always comes with the entertainment.

2.J. Cole



No Other words has to be mentioned when it comes to this guy but “double platinum.” J. Cole has had an amazing year doing what no other artist has done with is going double platinum for the second time in his career with no features.

1. Chance The Rapper

#ColoringBook avail NOW at ChanceRaps.com A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on May 14, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

Me, Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz on Ellen performing No Problems live FULL VIDEO @ https://t.co/hpfCtUgxiQ @THEELLENSHOW pic.twitter.com/QuxsV5kOP2 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 15, 2016



Chance the Rapper has had a amazing year with the release of his album “Coloring Book” and hosting a sold out successful event titles “Chance the Rappers Magnificent Coloring day.” Chance seems to know what he wanted out of 2016 and he went and took it, all while remaining a independent artist. He not only performed at the Power 92 15th anniversary concert, but Chance was the Headliner. Chance is also nominated for several Grammy awards for 2017.