Power 92 Top Memes of 2016

2016 was definitely a year of ups and downs from celebrity deaths to great new music release. Whether it be good or bad you can always find a funny meme relating to the situation. Here are some of Power 92’s favorite memes of 2016…

Kermit the Frog memes surfaced for the first time in 2014 with him sippin’ tea, but he continued to reinvent himself in 2016. 2016’s number 1 meme has to go to this Kermit meme and all the others like it.





Number 2 meme is the Birdman interview. Birdman had everyone demanding “respek” this year.



Number 3 is a reoccurring meme #cryingmichaeljordan that won’t be dying anytime soon



Number 4 meme of the year would have to be Arthur’s fist. This was one of the most random yet funny memes of the year. Who thinks of this stuff?



Number 5 meme is the face you make when you know someone’s lying. This meme couldn’t have came in a better year.



Number 6 meme goes to Harambe, the gorilla killed in Cincinnati zoo.



Number 7 meme is the video of Shirley Caesar naming everything for Thanksgiving dinner but of course the internet had to put their twist to it.



Number 8 meme has to do with the 2016 Olympics.



Number 9 meme has to do with this year’s election. So much controversy arose from this election and the internet didn’t spare its opinion.



Last but not least the number 10 meme goes to all the memes of how terrible a year 2016 has been.

What was your favorite meme of 2016?