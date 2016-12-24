WhatsHotRod Dec. 24

Merry Christmas Eve to everyone. Here’s some new music with a bonus for the holiday to check out. I added 3 Christmas songs (#7-#9) to put you all in the hood holiday spirit a little. Check Out Jeremih & ChanceTheRapper new mix tape “Merry Christmas Lil Mama” as well. I also made a Christmas song produced by @DJBman (Chicago DJ) sampled from @CameronJHenderson check it out. But lets not forget the great new music I have ran across from artist like GHerbo, Zoey Dollaz, Lil Haiti, Kody Woah, 6Lack, Kent Jones, and more. Take a listen and Enjoy the holiday.