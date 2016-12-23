Yo Gotti Shares “White Friday (CM9)” Album

2016 has been a great year of the Memphis rapper Yo Gotti who scored his first No. 1 hit “Down in the DM.” As the year come to an end the rapper made a business deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Gotti just released his Cocaine Muzik series with White Friday (CM9). On the 11-track project, Gotti talks about the rules of the streets such as loyalty and patience. And the number 1 rule, which is “Get Money”

Check out Yo Gotti’s White Friday (CM9) cover art and tracklist below.

How do you feel about this album?