While in Russia on his 1992: Block Wars tour, The Game announced he will be heading to jail because allegedly he had a fight with a police officer. It is not certain how long his sentence is, however he also announced he might be retiring. Game stated in this video he will release his ninth and final album called Westside Story. Check it out below…

A video posted by Doro “Hustler” Nazriev ???? (@doro_nazriev) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:10am PST

Do you think The Game will stay in retirement?