[NEW MUSIC] Chance the Rapper and Jeremih drops “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama”

An early Christmas surprise was given to everyone today from Chance the Rapper and Jeremih. The two Chicago artists came together and created a holiday-themed mixtape called Merry Christmas Lil’Mama. The mixtape has 9 new songs with an appearance from comedian Hannibal Buress and production by Zaytoven. Chance or Jeremih hasn’t released any music since the summer, so this mixtape is the perfect gift to fans. Mixtape collaborations are becoming more popular but no one saw this coming. You can stream the entire mixtape from soundcloud.

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: A New Mixtape by Jeremih & Chance https://t.co/SHQSgCZipt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

Who do you think will collab next?