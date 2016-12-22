Meek Mill To Perform On New Years Eve

Despite all the break up rumors between Meek and Nicki, Meek is still out grinding and collecting a check. According to TMZ, the rapper from Philly is getting paid $200,000 to bring in the new year performing at the Dream Nightclub in South Beach, Florida on December 31st. That’s not all, he will also receive $20,000 to cover any other expenses. Meek Mill might have had a rocky 2016, but he definitely will be off to a great start for the New Year.



Photo Credit: @Meekmill via instagram

Check out this promo video for the New year’s Eve Bash:



Video credit: TMZ