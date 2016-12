Hip hop artist Joyner Lucas drops a profound video about suicide called “I’m Sorry”. In the video, it explains what people dealing with suicidal thoughts and experiences go through. A verse in the song goes, “I’m tired of living, I cry, I hear it’s easy to die I wanna see for myself.” At the end of the video there is a suicide prevention line to call if you or anyone you know is dealing with suicide. Check it out below: