Bryson Tiller Signs A Shoe Deal With Nike

Bryson Tiller confirms a shoe deal with Nike after posting this picture on his Instagram.
Nike Sportswear and Bryson Tiller joined forces to design his very own hometown-inspired Air Force 1. Louisville, Ky native says his hometown has not only inspired his music but also his new shoe designs. The Trapsoul singer explains in an article with Nike what inspired him. “I wore a uniform to school, so the white-on-white or black-on-black Air Force 1 Low was the simple sneaker to wear. You were cool if you had on a pair of Air Force 1s.”
Would you purchase the sneaker designed by Bryson Tiller?