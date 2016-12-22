Bryson Tiller Signs A Shoe Deal With Nike

Bryson Tiller confirms a shoe deal with Nike after posting this picture on his Instagram.

proud to be a member of the nike fam! stay tuned…. #teamNIKE @nike @nikesportswear A photo posted by pen griffey (@brysontiller) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:06am PST

From the soul of Louisville to the sole of an icon, @brysontiller is just getting started on his journey. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Go behind the design and read his full inspiration on his Air Force 1 Bespoke iD, only in Nike+ SNKRS. #snkrs #af1 A photo posted by Nike Sportswear (@nikesportswear) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:54am PST

Nike Sportswear and Bryson Tiller joined forces to design his very own hometown-inspired Air Force 1. Louisville, Ky native says his hometown has not only inspired his music but also his new shoe designs. The Trapsoul singer explains in an article with Nike what inspired him. “I wore a uniform to school, so the white-on-white or black-on-black Air Force 1 Low was the simple sneaker to wear. You were cool if you had on a pair of Air Force 1s.”

