Migos Perform Bad & Boujee in Nigeria

Rap group Migos often receive backlash from elder statesmen in hiphop because of their specific style of rapping. In today’s era its considered mumble rap, other artist such as Future, Young Thug and Lil Uzi to name a few also face the same scrutiny. The Migos however maybe just separated themselves from category with the exception to Future who separated himself a few years back. The Migos made a cultural shift with their performance in Nigeria! This performance proves that the Migos are better and bigger culturally than what people give them credit for. Take a look at a clip of their performance below.

Published by Intern LeDarrius Kincaid