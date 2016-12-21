Adidas Wants to SIGN Blac Chyna?

Lately, Blac Chyna has been a trending topic across the tabloids; This woman has been able to maintain the spotlight dating back to her split with rapper, Tyga, her alleged tattoo of rapper Future’s name, & her tumultuous relationship with the inconspicuous Kardashian, Rob. In fact, all of this attention has sparked interest of the well known fashion brand, Adidas. Sources say that Chyna has been negotiating a shoe deal with the Adidas team, but if they want to land it, they’ll have to up the coins.

Sources close to the celebrity have revealed that Adidas offered a two shoe contract, with an option for a third. They also want Chyna to promote the label by rocking the apparel publicly and to media events. However, the money wasn’t long enough. $250k seemed to be an insult. Apparently, her attorney Walter Mosley has been negotiating this deal and both parties believe they can reach an agreement.

???????????? A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT



Published by Intern Jessica Vales