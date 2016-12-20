Tupac Shakur Inducted To Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame

Tupac Shakur is known for being a legendary rapper/hiphop artist and social activist. Today we can add “Rock N Roll hall of famer” to that list. Tupac became eligible for the hall of fame this year 2016 and it was announced earlier today that he will officially be inducted to the 2017 hall of fame along with 5 other artist and groups. This is major as Tupac joins a few other hiphop artist in the Rock N Roll hall of fame such as N.W.A., Public Enemy and Grand Master Flash. Take a look at some of his work below.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid