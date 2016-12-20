New Music on the Way From A$AP Rocky!?

A$AP Rocky takes to twitter in a video of him rapping along to the beat of a track. The video was released late Monday evening, with Rocky captioning “TESTING.” The New York Rapper has had a streak of dropping solo albums every 2 years since the release of his first album “LIVE, LOVE A$AP” back in 2011. No confirmation if there will be a 2017 album for A$AP, but he is set to perform in Australia on December 31st.

Check out the tweet below to see the preview: