Azelia Banks Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Recently released a video game app. Throughout the game there’s a scene many believe she’s insulting Roc Nation artist Azelia Banks. The video game refers to an album by the name “fan2sea” similar to Banks’ previous album “fantasea”. The video game then goes on to insult the music on album. Azelia Banks got wind of this video game and instantly took to social media to rant about Nicki Minaj and how she’s a Lady Gaga knockoff. Check the images below for the video game scene and Azelia Banks’ rant.

#AzealiaBanks has a message for #NickiMinaj ???? #PostAndDelete A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:53am PST

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid