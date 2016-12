On Saturday, December 17th Chance The Rapper took the SNL stage to honor President Obama one last time before he departs the oval office. During the set which is a parody of RUN DMC’s “Chirstmas In Hollis”, Chance The Rapper and Keenan Thompson trade witty bars praising and harmlessly poking fun at our president. There’s even a DMC cameo during the performance. Check out the video below and tell us what you think.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid