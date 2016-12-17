WhatsHotRod Dec. 17

#WhatsHotRod? Is what they asking me, another week of good new music from Upcoming artist like 6Lack, Boogie, THEY., & two of Chicagos own Neil & Dlow. Let me not forget new music from JCole from his recent project #4YourEyezOnly, and a dope remix that DaeDae put together with Young Thug & Young MA #SpendIt. Big shout to my bros out in ATL Emmanuel & Phillip Hudson y’all remember them years ago had the internet goin crazy with the #RatchetAnthem well they back with another funny song. Also had the opportunity to talk with artist THEY mack sure y’all check out the interview here.