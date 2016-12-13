Kanye West meets with Donald Trump.

December 13, 2016 Hot Stories 1 comment

Kanye West was spotted rocking his new blond hair,  but this time at Trump Towers in New York. West requested a meeting with President-Elect Donald Trump. The soon to be president agreed to the meeting and according to sources close to Kanye, they discussed the rapper becoming an “Ambassador Of Sorts,” E! News reports. The source also adds that Trump is interested in getting Kanye involved in an “entrepreneurial leadership role.” Corey Gamble and daughter Ivanka Trump were also in attendance.

Video Credit: @CNN

  sugarntasty

